Kohl’s’ (KSS) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSS. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -444.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

