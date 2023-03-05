Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,157,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,591,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

