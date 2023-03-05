Kokoswap Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.76 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $100.76 million and approximately $5,248.56 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00423537 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.32 or 0.28628308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.