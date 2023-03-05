Kopernik Global Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 423,400 shares during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

TNP stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.