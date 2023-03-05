Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 1,485,848 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,485,848 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 7.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.63% of Cameco worth $71,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $28.31 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

