Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 982,453 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,809,288 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 982,453 shares during the period. NovaGold Resources accounts for approximately 3.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $31,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $48,100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovaGold Resources

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 57,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $343,824.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 789,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,500.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NG stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 33.17 and a quick ratio of 33.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.36.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

