Kopp Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Kopp Family Office LLC reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,400 shares during the period. NeoGenomics accounts for 10.8% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC owned about 1.22% of NeoGenomics worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

