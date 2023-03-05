Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 536,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,798. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

