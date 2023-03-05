Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 6,789 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

