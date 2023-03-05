Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 21,454 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

