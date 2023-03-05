Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 57,955 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 57,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $192,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $183,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

