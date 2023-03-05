Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 0.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CI opened at $286.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.