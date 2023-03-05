Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.17) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

