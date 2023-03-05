Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,877,000 after acquiring an additional 481,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

