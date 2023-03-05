Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

PG opened at $140.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $332.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

