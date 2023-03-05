Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.