Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 2,481 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,138,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 191,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

