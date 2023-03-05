Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,957 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 4.55% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,022,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,715,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,520,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

