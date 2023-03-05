Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,862 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 67.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 37,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 130.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 85,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

