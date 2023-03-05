Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,805,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,406,000 after buying an additional 922,429 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after buying an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after buying an additional 1,255,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

About Vodafone Group Public

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

