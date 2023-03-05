Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,352,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.47 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.