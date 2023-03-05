Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $391,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,439. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

