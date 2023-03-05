Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $627,000 Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMDV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,520,121 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,347,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 173.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,120 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,932,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMDV traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.16. 24,888 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27.

