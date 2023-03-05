Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 625 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF makes up 2.0% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REMX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

REMX traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 70,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,513. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.36 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32.

