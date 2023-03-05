Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the quarter. Lucid Group makes up about 0.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Lucid Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ LCID opened at $8.94 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.