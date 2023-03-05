Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 3,638 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

