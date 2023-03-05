Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,613 shares during the period. Kingsoft Cloud accounts for about 0.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 266,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, China Renaissance lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.62.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

