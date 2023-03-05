Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.