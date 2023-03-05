Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $73.16 Million Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,803,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805,703 shares during the quarter. Lufax comprises 3.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $73,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after buying an additional 12,524,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after buying an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Lufax by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,977,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,352 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LU stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

