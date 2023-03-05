Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,788 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus comprises 0.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Dada Nexus worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

DADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of DADA opened at $10.69 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

