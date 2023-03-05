Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $36,712,511. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

