Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,483,832 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,701,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483,832 shares during the period. iQIYI makes up approximately 1.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.59% of iQIYI worth $34,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 0.52. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

