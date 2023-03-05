Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after buying an additional 744,712 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $298.45 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.45.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

