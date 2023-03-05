KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Stake Cut by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,360 shares during the quarter. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF comprises about 8.5% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 16.59% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $40,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCCA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1,023.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,002 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KCCA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.06. 6,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,175. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.