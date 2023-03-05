Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KRO opened at $11.77 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

