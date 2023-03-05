Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kuraray Price Performance

OTCMKTS KURRY opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kuraray has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

