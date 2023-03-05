KWB Wealth Buys Shares of 10,051 IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

KWB Wealth bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 357.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IQSI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.41. 167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,952. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

