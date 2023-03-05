KWB Wealth Has $260,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.35. 89,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,103. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.