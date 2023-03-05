KWB Wealth Has $3.45 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.33% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance
PXF opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $47.05.
