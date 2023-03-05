KWB Wealth Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $224.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

