KWB Wealth Purchases 103 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KWB Wealth lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,055,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,238. The company has a market cap of $420.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

