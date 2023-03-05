KWB Wealth Purchases 51,510 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

KWB Wealth raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,510 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

