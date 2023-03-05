KWB Wealth Purchases 88,260 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KWB Wealth raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,260 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.9% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $74,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,792,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 172,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 184,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.