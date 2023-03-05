KWB Wealth Sells 2,119 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,903,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $176.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $188.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.