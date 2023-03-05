KWB Wealth Sells 364 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.67. 5,629,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $379.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,335,254. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

