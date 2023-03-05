KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,153,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 5,178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KWG Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. KWG Group has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.94.
KWG Group Company Profile
