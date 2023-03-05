KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,153,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 5,178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. KWG Group has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

