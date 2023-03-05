Kynam Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,000. GSK comprises about 3.1% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in GSK by 39.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in GSK by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.66 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.83) to GBX 1,550 ($18.70) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.07) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

