Kynam Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 600,000 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,000. Sanofi comprises 4.8% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

