Kynam Capital Management LP Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Kynam Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,327 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 0.78% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 2,944,032 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432,019 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 248,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 125,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

