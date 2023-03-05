Kynam Capital Management LP Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Kynam Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,327 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 0.78% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 2,944,032 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432,019 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 248,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 125,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.