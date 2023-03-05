L1 Capital Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd cut its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.0% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. Company insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $272.30 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDGL. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.75.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

